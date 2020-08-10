Grocery Outlet +3% after earnings topper, confident tone on store openings
Aug. 10, 2020 4:36 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)GOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) reports comparable sales growth of 16.7% in Q2 vs. +13.8% consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $60.6M was generated vs. $49.5M consensus.
- The company says its liquidity position is strong and it will be actively reinvesting in support of long-term strategic objectives. No formal guidance was issued, but GO indicated that it currently expects to open between 30 and 32 stores this year, with no additional closures planned. It also continues to build its real estate pipeline to support 10% annual unit growth.
- Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding are up 2.68% AH to $45.52.
- Previously: Grocery Outlet EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)