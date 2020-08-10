National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) collected ~100% of contractual rents due for Q2 and 96.9% of July rents.

August rent collections are running as expected; NHI will provide a business update later this month.

NHI hasn't granted any rent concessions to tenants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2020.

But effective July 1, 2020, the REIT agreed to defer $2.1M in rent due for Q3 from Bickford with half of the deferral being escrowed with the company.

NHI also executed a non-binding letter of intent with Bickford to negotiate the potential sale to Bickford, or to other third parties, of nine properties currently leased to Bickford at a price in excess of NHI's gross book value of ~$76.7M as of June 30, 2020.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.35 vs. $1.43 consensus and $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $84.2M vs. consensus of $83.1M and $78.1M a year ago.

Net debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA of 4.8x vs. 4.7x at Q1-end.

Portfolio EBITDARM lease coverage of 1.69x vs. 1.62 in Q2.

Conference call on Aug. 11 at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: National Health Investors FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)