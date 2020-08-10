FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) -1.2% after-hours, as it says it will need more time to complete its quarterly review and provide appropriate disclosure in Form 10-Q, citing previously disclosed subpoenas it received for records from the U.S. Attorney's Office related to federal criminal allegations against the now former Ohio House Speaker.

The company says it was not aware of the criminal allegations, affidavit or subpoenas before July 21.

FirstEnergy says it intends to file the Form 10-Q on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date.