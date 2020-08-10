Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is up 1.9% postmarket after it saw users decline slightly - but paying users and subscription revenues ramp up heavily - in its Q2 earnings.

Mobile monthly active users of online music fell 0.2% to 651M (down 0.9% from last quarter), and mobile MAUs for social entertainment dipped 2.5% to 236M (down 7.8% from last quarter).

But paying users of online music jumped 51.9% from last year to 47.1M, and paying users for social entertainment rose 11.6% to 12.5M.

Total revenues rose 17.5% to 6.93B yuan (about $981M). Online music subscription revenues rose 64.7%, to 1.31B yuan (about $186M).

Gross profit rose 12% to 2.17B yuan, and operating profit rose 2% to 1.11B yuan. Non-IFRS net profit was 1.15B (about $163M).

Monthly average revenue per paying user in online music was 9.3 yuan (up 8.1%); monthly ARPPU in social entertainment was 125.6 yuan (down 2.6%).

Net cash from operations was 1.44B yuan (about $204M), down about 24%. As of quarter-end, liquidity was 22.3B yuan (about $3.16B).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

