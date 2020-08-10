Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) +2.3% after-hours as it reports Q2 earnings that topped analyst expectations and raised the midpoint of full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Western says it gathered record Delaware Basin produced water throughput of 773K bbl/day, an 8% Q/Q increase, and achieved record Delaware oil throughput of 202K bbl/day, up 5% Q/Q.

Q2 natural gas throughput fell 1% Q/Q to 4.4B cf/day and total throughput for crude oil and natural gas liquids assets slipped 6% to average 711K bbl/day.

Western forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.85B-$1.9B, a $100M increase to the midpoint of guidance previously issued with Q1 earnings, and sees total capital spending of $400M-$450M, a $75M reduction to its prior-guidance midpoint.