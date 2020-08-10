Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) slides 1.1% in after-hours trading after Q2 core FFO of 21 cents per share trails the consensus of 24 cents and declined from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $123.3M vs. $125.2M consensus and $113.9M in the year-ago quarter.

For Q2 recurring rental revenue, APTS collects more than 99% for multi-housing portfolio, 92% for grocery-anchored-retail, and 99% for office portfolio, adjusted for deferrrals.

Collected 93.2% of July rent from grocery-anchored retail, 98.1% of July rents from multifamily tenants, 97.0% from student housing, and 99.2% from office tenants, all adjusted for rent deferrals.

Q2 same-store core multifamily NOI growth was 0.1% Y/Y.

"As we look ahead, we believe our sunbelt markets and suburban focus provide a strong foundation for cash flow stability and growth, with continued business and job growth as well as new household formation," said President and CEO Joel Murphy.

Conference call on Aug. 11 at 11:00 AM.

Previously: Preferred Apartment Communities FFO misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 10)