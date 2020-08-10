Q2 adjusted loss per share for the company (currently undergoing Chapter 11 reorganization) was $3.51 vs. $2.23 consensus.
Revenue of $832M missed consensus of $942.3M, and was down 67% from a year ago.
Liquidity at quarter's end was $1.4B.
The company cut costs by 47% Y/Y in Q2, and expects to generate $2.5B in annualized savings over time.
CEO Paul Stone: "Our priority is fleet management. The continued strong used-car market allows us to continue to sell cars aggressively as we right-size the fleet to align with market realities."
HTZ -7.7% after hours to $1.56.