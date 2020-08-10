ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) has slipped 6.5% after hours following its Q2 earnings, despite boosting revenues and recording a broad gain across operating metrics.

Revenues rose 9% to $375.1M, with growth in its Marketplace segment driving the gains.

But operating income did better, rising 55% to $17.6M, amid a more modest increase in operating expenses (including cuts to selling and marketing expense).

Net earnings jumped 82% to $12.7M. And EBITDA rose 13% to $57.9M.

Revenue by segment: Marketplace, $293.2M (up 12%); Advertising and other, $64.2M (up 2%); Europe, $17.6M (down 10%).

In Marketplace operations, service requests rose 18% to 9.381M; monetized transactions rose 2%,, to 4.51M. Revenue per monetized transaction rose 10%, to $65.

Meanwhile, transacting service professionals rose 3% to 194,000, and revenue per transaction service professional rose 9% to $1,509.

For the six months, net cash from operations was $127.8M and free cash flow came to $103.1M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET; IAC executives will be on that call to take questions about IAC's quarter as well.

