KKR (NYSE:KKR) -1.4% AH commenced an offering of $750M or 15M shares of its series C mandatory convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01/share; for covering over-allotment underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase an additional $112.5M or 2.25M shares.

Each share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will have a liquidation preference of $50/share; unless earlier converted at the holders option or redeemed by KKR, each share of mandatory convertible preferred stock will automatically convert into a variable number of shares on or around September 15, 2023.

Net proceeds along with cash on hand will be used to fund KKR’s previously announced acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group and general corporate purposes.

