Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -5.3% after-hours as the company takes a large Q2 loss, booking $6.6B in impairment charges after the collapse in energy prices slashed the value of its assets.

The company posted a GAAP loss of $8.35B, compared with a profit of $635M for the same period last year, making it the latest large oil company to either take or warn of massive writedowns after energy markets collapsed in the quarter.

Occidental also booked $1.58B from tax refunds during the quarter, which helped reduce its operating loss.

Occidental says its Q2 average realized domestic gas price fell 24% Q/Q to $0.90/Mcf, average realized natural gas liquids price fell 39% to $7.79/bbl, and its realized oil price plunged 51% to $23.17/bbl.

Q2 total revenues fell by more than a third from the year-earlier period to $2.93B, well short of consensus estimates.