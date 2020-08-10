Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Q2 FFO per share of 29 cents declined from 78 cents in the year-ago quarter and falls short of the 68-cent consensus.

The company recognized uncollectible tenant revenues of $32.6M at its beneficial interest, or 37 cents per diluted share of AFFO, in Q2, primarily due to elevated tenant bankruptcies and nonpayments during the center closures.

“As we’ve reopened centers, rent collections have steadily improved. We’re optimistic this trend will continue as tenants focus their operations on the best retail assets in each market,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Robert S. Taubman.

Q2 comparable center net operating income at its beneficial interest, excluding lease cancellation income, fell 25.3% in the quarter and 13.3% YTD, using constant currency exchange rates.

Ending occupancy in U.S. comparable centers was 91.5 percent on June 30, 202, down 0.3% vs. June 30, 2019.

In early August, TCO amended its primary $1.1B revolving line of credit and unsecured term loan agreements.

To ensure appropriate financial flexibility through the pandemic, the amended loan agreement waives compliance with quarterly financial covenants beginning in Q3 2020 through Q2 2021 and replaces them with a minimum liquidity requirement.

TCO rises 2.2% in after-hours trading.

Taubman won't hold a conference call this quarter due to its pending transaction with Simon Property Group, which is currently the subject of litigation.

