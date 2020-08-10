Ideanomics slides 15.7% after wider loss
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is off 15.7% in heavy postmarket volume, more than giving up today's gains of 9.2%, after its Q2 earnings showed the company swinging to a loss though it pointed to its best mobile energy results since pivoting into electric vehicle sales.
- Revenues fell by two-thirds from the prior year, to $4.7M; that figure was up from Q1 revenues of $378,000.
- Gross profit was $255,000, and operating expense more than doubled year-over-year to $16.5M (though including a noncash impairment charge of $6.2M tied to its 55 Broadway office lease).
- Excluding that impairment charge, operating expenses would be $10.3M, and operating loss of $16.3M would have been $10.1M vs. a prior-year $5.7M.
- After tripling in June, shares retreated to the $1.19 level in July (as the company faced charges from short-seller Hindenburg Research), but they've rebounded with near-30% gains over the past month before these postmarket quotes at $1.50: