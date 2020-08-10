Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 NII holds even with Q1

Aug. 10, 2020
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Q2 net investment income of 45 cents per share misses the average analyst estimate by a penny and is unchanged from Q1.
  • Net asset value per share of $15.14 at June 30, 2020 increased from $14.72 at March 31, 2020, mostly reflecting an improvement in market credit spreads.
  • Q2 total investment income of $30.6M trails the consensus estimate of $31.5M and fell from $32.0M in Q1.
  • Q2 net expenses before taxes were $12.0M vs. $13.4M in Q1.
  • No new investments were added to non-accrual status during the quarter. As of June 30, 2020, investments on non-accrual status were 0.1% and 0.9% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.
  • Sees merger with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending closing in October, subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.
  • GSBD rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call on Aug. 11 at 9:00 AM ET.
