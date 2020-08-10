Sun Life to redeem subordinated unsecured debentures

Aug. 10, 2020 5:45 PM ETSun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)SLFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sun Life (NYSE:SLF) announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $500M principal amount of series 2015-1 subordinated unsecured 2.60% Fixed/Floating debentures; to be funded from existing cash and liquid assets.
  • Redeemable at Sun Life's option on or after September 25, 2020 at a redemption price per debenture equal to the principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption.
  • Post redemption, interest will stop to accrue from and after the redemption date; holders will not be entitled to exercise any rights other than to receive redemption price.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.