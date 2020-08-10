Sun Life to redeem subordinated unsecured debentures
Aug. 10, 2020 5:45 PM ETSun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)SLFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sun Life (NYSE:SLF) announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $500M principal amount of series 2015-1 subordinated unsecured 2.60% Fixed/Floating debentures; to be funded from existing cash and liquid assets.
- Redeemable at Sun Life's option on or after September 25, 2020 at a redemption price per debenture equal to the principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption.
- Post redemption, interest will stop to accrue from and after the redemption date; holders will not be entitled to exercise any rights other than to receive redemption price.