Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is poised to claim a $1.1B tax refund due to the coronavirus stimulus law enacted in March, Bloomberg reports, after the refiner previously estimated it would claim $411M under the tax charge.

The net operating loss provisions in the stimulus law are a particular benefit to oil companies that raked in record profits in 2018 only to be hurt by this spring's crash in crude prices and demand.

Marathon reported the estimate in its Q2 filing earlier this month and was highlighted by Jesse Coleman, a researcher with watchdog group Documented Investigations.

"It's a tremendous amount of money for a company that is shuttering refineries left and right and putting hundreds of people out of jobs," Coleman tells Bloomberg.