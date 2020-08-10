Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) -4.5% AH announced maturity date extension of its $100M term loan until April 2025 with no principal payments required; extension terms consistent with current facility.

The term loan is held by funds managed by BlackRock.

"Since our IPO, we have been resolute about achieving a cash-flow positive position with the existing cash on our balance sheet. This extension of the term loan through the support of BlackRock gives us the flexibility to even more comfortably reach that goal with no near-term funding requirements," CFO Bruce Felt commented.