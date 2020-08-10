The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to adopt new rules that would rescind regulations for methane gas emissions, as well as ending Obama-era requirements that oil and gas producers have systems and procedures to detect methane leaks in their systems, WSJ reports, citing senior Trump administration officials.

The rule changes will remove the largest pipelines, storage sites and other parts of the transmission system from EPA oversight of smog and greenhouse gas emissions as well as ease reporting requirements for the industry.

Rescinding the requirements has been a priority for small and medium-sized producers, which say the requirements are too costly, but many of the largest producers have favored retaining the rules.

Several states and environmental groups are certain to fight the decision.

