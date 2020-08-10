ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) has entered into a long-term agreement with Grifols to distribute non-PVC/non-DEHP IV containers for 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in the U.S.

The new agreement will expand ICU Medical's non-PVC/non-DEHP offering to include 50 mL to 1000 mL container sizes; additionally, the company plans to distribute Grifols' Dextrose IV solutions after regulatory clearance in the U.S.

The company also announced Q2 earnings beat consensus, and Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Second quarter results were generally in line with our expectations and reflected strong demand for our infusion pumps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”