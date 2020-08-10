The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) request to place Train 10 into service at its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia.

Trains 1-6, 8 and 9 already are available for service, with Train 1 entering service in October 2019 and Train 9 this July.

The first export cargo from Elba left last December, but no cargoes have been exported from the plant since January as government efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have sapped global energy demand.

Elba, which is 51% owned by units of Kinder Morgan and 49% by EIG Global Energy Partners, is designed to liquefy ~2.5M metric tons/year of LNG, or roughly 350K cf/day.