Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) +0.8% after-hours as it posts better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues, and the company says it anticipates favorable conditions for strong fertilizer demand.

Q2 total adjusted EBITDA fell 7% Y/Y to $1.65B, but retail ag solutions delivered record EBITDA of $964M, up 15% Y/Y, due to strong growth in revenue and gross margins across most product lines.

Q2 potash EBITDA fell 39% Y/Y, as strong sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per ton were more than offset by lower net realized selling prices; nitrogen EBITDA fell 17% due to lower net realized selling prices.

Nutrien issues in-line guidance for FY 2020, sees EPS of $1.50-$1.90 vs. $1.62 analyst consensus estimate and trimmed from prior guidance of $1.50-$2.10 due to lower ammonia and UAN prices.

"U.S. crop demand fundamentals have stabilized as a result of a rebound in ethanol demand and strong Chinese purchases due to tight Chinese inventories and rising prices," Nutrien says.

U.S. corn and soy crop is progressing ahead of 2019 levels, "which could be supportive of strong fall applications," the company says.