The cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the coronavirus flipped Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) Q2 results to a loss from a profit in the year-ago quarter, but Chairman, President and CEO Lynn Good said the pandemic's impact was less than the company projected earlier, reaffirming full-year EPS expectations of $5.05-$5.45, mostly by cutting operations and maintenance expenses.

"The decline in load during the quarter was less significant than originally anticipated, with some of our states reopening and residential usage stronger than expected," Good said during today's earnings conference call, adding that Duke would maintain its full-year projection of a 3%-5% decline in retail volumes.

Residential sector power demand was stronger than expected across Duke's service areas, CFO Steve Young said on the call.

"In addition, our commercial and industrial volumes are recovering reasonably well, with nearly three-quarters of our largest C&I customers resuming operations," Young said. "Adding to these data points, July 2020 weather-normalized volumes were also favorable by 3%-4% compared to our COVID-updated forecast."

However, Good warned that Duke has reached agreement with North Carolina regulatory staff on most issues in the current rate case, but not coal ash costs, and a negative decision on recovering coal ash cleanup costs from customers in North Carolina could lead to a downgrade from ratings services.