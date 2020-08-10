A federal judge today ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to detail options by the end of this month for resolving the loss of a permit that allows the Dakota Access Pipeline to operate on U.S. land.

The Army Corps proposed taking 60 days to determine how it will move forward, but U.S. Judge James Boasberg wants to be briefed by Aug. 31.

Dakota Access, controlled by Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), is appealing last month's decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of the Columbia that cited environmental violations in vacating the permit, which could lead to the 570K bbl/day pipeline being shut and drained; an appeals court last week allowed the pipeline to continue to flow for now.