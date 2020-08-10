The venture backed by mall owner Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and apparel licensing firm Authentic Brands looks poised to take control of Brooks Brothers, WSJ reports.

Brand licensing company WHP Global has bowed out of the bidding for the bankrupt retailer, according to the report.

Sparc Group, the Simon Property-Authentic Brands venture, bid $305M for Brooks Brothers last month with a commitment to keep open 125 of the retailer's ~200 stores in North America.

WHP submitted a $334M bid in July, but Brooks Brothers deemed Sparc's offer a better deal.

Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy last month after more than 200 tears in business, unable to withstand store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.