Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) has signed a multiyear agreement with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to accelerate its transformation to an open hybrid cloud environment using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

As part of the agreement, IBM Services will help CCEP transform to a IBM hybrid cloud environment, including the use of IBM public cloud, and several large SAP workloads. IBM will also provide with a consolidated view and single point of control over its entire IT infrastructure.

A key priority for CCEP is to streamline its existing IT infrastructure to create a platform for standardized business processes, data and technology.

IBM's Multicloud Management capability will be used to allow the legacy systems, private and public clouds, to be integrated and managed from a single dashboard.