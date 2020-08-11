SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY): Q1 EPS from continuing ops of ¥227.02, EPS of ¥589.96 (including discontinued ops).

Revenue of ¥1.45T (-2.0% Y/Y)

The Company has monetized ¥4.3T of assets as of Aug. 3, 2020 through the partial sale of T-Mobile shares, borrowing using T-Mobile shares, prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba shares, and partial sale of SoftBank Corp. shares.

From May to July 2020, the Company decided to execute share repurchases totaling ¥2.0T, of which it had repurchased shares of ¥101.7B as of June 30, 2020 and additional shares of ¥398.3B as of August 3, 2020.

In July 2020, completed the repurchase of domestic unsecured corporate bonds with a total face value of ¥167.6B. In addition, company fully repaid $9.4B of borrowings using Alibaba shares (margin loan).

Press Release