Leaders from 27 firms that represent many of New York's leading industries have banded together to create the New York Jobs CEO Council.

The organization aims to hire 100K people from low-income Black, Latino and Asian communities by 2030, including 25K jobs and apprenticeships for students from the City University of New York.

The co-chairs of the new organization include JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, IBM (NYSE:IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Sweet. Other initial members include Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Satya Nadella, Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai and Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) David Solomon.

"Today's economic crisis is exacerbating economic and racial divides and exposing systemic barriers to opportunity," Dimon said in a press release. "Young people in low-income and minority communities feel this failure the most. Unless we actively work to close the gap, COVID-19 will make matters worse."