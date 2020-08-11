According to a new regulatory filing, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) sold all of its 2.8M shares in Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter after investing $100M in the video-calling software vendor's IPO last year.

It's unclear how much of a return it scored, but the figure is big. Zoom's lowest closing price in Q2 was $113.75 per share (April 7), which would translate into a 216% increase, while its highest close was $259.51 (June 25), representing 620% growth.

Salesforce also unloaded its 2.2M remaining shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) during the quarter.

Through its venture arm, Salesforce has invested in numerous cloud software companies in recent years, though its only remaining public holding is in SurveyMonkey.