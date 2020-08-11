European markets climb on U.S. stimulus hopes
- European stocks higher tracking gains in Asia and the possibility that a new round of U.S. stimulus will get enacted.
- Germany +2.09%.
- France +2.07%.
- London +1.75% led by gains for energy and travel-related stocks.
- The data the number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009. UK unemployment rate unexpectedly held at 3.9% compared to rise to 4.2%, as expected by Economists polled by Reuters.
- Earnings: InterContinental Hotels rose 3.37% on 1H results.
- Vestas Wind gained 7.11% on Q2 revenue growth.
- Zalando is up 5.33% on strong and profitable H1.