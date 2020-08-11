Companies from China and other countries that do not comply with accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the end of 2021, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The U.S. will also soon require imports from Hong Kong to be labeled as 'Made in China' following a notice that's set to be published today in the Federal Register.

China appears to be juggling a balancing act as it keeps a trade deal alive. The country is reportedly scrapping expensive Brazilian soy bean purchases and replacing previously done deals with American supplies, while retaliatory sanctions imposed yesterday didn't include any members of the Trump administration.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, MCHI, YINN, TDF, EWH, YANG, KBA, CAF, GXC, CHIQ, CWEB, CYB, CHIX, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK