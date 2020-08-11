Asure announces leadership changes

  • Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) appoints CEO Pat Goepel to additional role of Chairman. David Sandberg has decided to step down as Chairman.
  • Jay Powers has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Kelyn Brannon who will consult through the end of the year.
  • Mr. Powers joins Asure from Roadwire, where he served as CFO. He has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and finance at publicly-traded technology companies.
  • In addition, Eyal Goldstein has been promoted to president and chief revenue officer and, Grace Lee and Ben Allen are joining the Asure Board of Directors.
