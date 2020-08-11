Beirut bourse slips after government resignation adds to uncertainty

Lebanon's stock market reopened yesterday, and the BLOM Stock Index is down 1.6% , amid further uncertainty following last week's explosion at Beirut's port.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab confirmed the resignation of his administration after just seven months in office and blamed a corrupt political elite for sabotaging his tenure.

Even before the fatal incident, which killed 163 people and wounded over 6,000, Lebanon was struggling. It hasn't undertaken the reforms required to unlock international funding, while the Lebanese pound has also lost 80% of its value since October.

Lebanon's leaders were warned in July about explosives at port, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources.