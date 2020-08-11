HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has signed a Commercialization and Distribution Agreement with Qiagen Manchester, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN).

The 10-year Agreement allows HTG to engage directly with biopharma customers for companion diagnostic (CDx) development programs based on HTG EdgeSeq technology, including assay development, clinical trial oversight and global regulatory submissions, with potential CDx assays developed leveraging either an Illumina, Inc. or a Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS platform.

In the event a CDx assay is required, the agreement provides HTG’s customers global distribution and commercialization options with Qiagen.

Financial details are not disclosed.