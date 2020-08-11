"As far as I know, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered this morning, for the first time in the world," Russian President Vladimir Putin declared, according to RIA Novosti.

"I know that it works quite effectively, forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has passed all the necessary checks."

He added that one of his daughters was vaccinated against the coronavirus and stressed that "many people do not have any external manifestations at all" or temperature after immunization.

"I hope that we will be able to begin in the near future the mass production of this drug. Whoever wants to, could take advantage of the developments and achievements of our specialists."

At the end of July, the WHO said that there were 26 candidate vaccines in the clinical evaluation stage, including one registered in Russia that was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

