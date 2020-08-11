Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) has obtained funding of €6.8M under the PSPC-COVID call for projects to support its COVID-19 research and development activities.

PSPC-COVID is a program established by the French government to support the development of therapeutic solutions with a preventative or curative aim for COVID-19.

As part of this agreement, the funding will be received in four consecutive tranches. The first tranche of €1.7M was received at signing, and the remaining three will be received upon achievement of certain clinical milestones.