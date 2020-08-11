Futures extend gains as S&P 500 nears new record

Stocks continue to shrug off the latest U.S.-China tensions as President Trump explores a variety of tax cuts, while lawmakers attempt to restart talks over a coronavirus stimulus package.

Contracts tied to the S&P 500 suggest a 25-point opening bell gain that would take the broader benchmark to within 16 points of its intraday high of 3,393.5 set on February 19.

Dow futures are recording even bigger gains, up 1.1% , as investors extend a rotation into value stocks - which tend to outperform growth coming out of a recession - from heavyweight tech names.

President Vladimir Putin also announced that Russia had registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, which was developed by Gamaleya Research Center.