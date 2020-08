Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) prices $500M aggregate principal amount of 0.0% convertible senior notes due 2025.

The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on Aug. 13.

The net proceeds from the offering will be ~$486.3M (net).

Wix to use $40.0M of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions. Wix may use net proceed for acquisition and general corporate purposes as well.

