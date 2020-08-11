S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has priced a public offering of $600M of 1.250% senior unsecured notes due 2030 priced at 99.514% of their principal amount with a yield to maturity of 1.302% and $700M of 2.300% senior unsecured notes due 2060 priced at 98.427% of their principal amount with a yield to maturity of 2.361%.

Closing date is August 13, 2020.

Net proceeds together with cash on hand if and to the extent necessary will be used to pay the purchase price for, and accrued and unpaid interest on, any and all of the company's outstanding 4.400% senior notes 2026, its 6.550% senior notes due 2037 and its 4.500% senior notes due 2048 and any remaining net proceeds to redeem all or a portion of the remaining 2026 notes.

