Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is on watch after revenue fell off in FQ1 and the profit line missed the consensus mark.

DTC revenue was $10.4M during the quarter vs. $34.8M a year ago. In line with seasonality, revenue generated through e-commerce was consistent with the comparative quarter. Gross margin plunged to 18.4% of sales vs. 57.5% a year ago. Adjusted EBIT margin was -178.2% vs. -295.6% consensus and -36.4% a year ago.

Canada Goose loaded up on cash during the quarter to help it ride out the quarter.

Outlook: "While there has been a gradual sequential improvement in performance, the negative financial impacts of COVID-19 have continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, with a significant revenue decline expected... With digital adoption rising rapidly, the company has increased and accelerated investments in these areas going into the Fall / Winter season. This includes the launch of mobile omni-channel capabilities in U.S. stores, following a successful pilot in Canada, and a cross-border solution to expand international access."

Shares of Canada Goose are flat in premarket trading on volume of over 17K.

