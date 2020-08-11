Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) sinks 16% in premarket trading after Q2 comparable net operating income slid 44.6% as the REIT collected ~44% of contractual rental income an associated charges for the quarter.

As of yesterday, WPG collected 71.3% of July rent and charges, comprised of 66.5% collection rate for enclosed assets and 85.2% for open air assets.

The company also announces that it received requisite lender consents for modifying its existing $1.3B credit facilities including an immediate waiver of some financial covenants as well as less restrictive thresholds thereafter; WPG is also discussing subsequent measures, which, if consummated, will further improve its financial position.

Says seven of 18 adaptive reuse projects currently underway have been delayed to Q4 2020 or H1 20201 due the the pandemic.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 1 cent trails the average analyst estimate of 14 cents and plunged from 27 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 Tier One comparable NOI fell 53.1% Y/Y and open air comparable NOI declined 24.5%.

As of June 30, 2020, combined Tier One and open air occupancy decreased 110 basis points Y/Y to 91.9%.

Q2 impairment loss of $23.8M vs. nil in the year-ago quarter.

WPG's board authorizes a one-for-nine reverse split and the company plans to put the recommendation to a shareholder vote by the end of the year.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Washington Prime Group FFO misses by $0.13, announces reverse split, shares tumble 14% (Aug. 10)