Masayoshi Son says SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) has created an asset management company with $555M in capital to invest in public stocks.

Son, who will own 33% of the firm, says the company is already making investments, picking up shares of Facebook and Apple.

Earlier today, SoftBank reported a first quarter profit 1.26T yen, an improvement on last quarter's 1.44T yen loss.

SoftBank previously reported a record annual operating loss after writing off investments in WeWork and Uber.

Previously: SoftBank Group reports Q1 results (Aug. 11 2020)