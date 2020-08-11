Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials involving PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab).

CheckMate-577: Opdivo as adjuvant therapy in patients with resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. The primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) was met at a prespecified interim analysis.

CheckMate-649: Opdivo plus chemo compared to chemo alone for the first-line treatment of metastatic gastric cancer, GEJ or esophageal adenocarcinoma. Both primary endpoints, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), were met.

Results will be shared with health authorities and presented at upcoming medical conferences.