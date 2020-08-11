Following the strong earnings report out of Foot Locker, Susquehanna sees Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) also sending some shockwaves through the retail sector when it reports on August 26.

"We anticipate 2Q20 results will be much stronger than Street expectations particularly due to increased demand for high-ticket (albeit low-margin) hardlines product (e.g., bikes, exercise/golf/fishing equipment), which checks indicate continue to sell out. We expect the exercise-at-home trend will continue to accelerate in a post-Covid world. And while the exercise-at-home trend will likely be tailwind for DKS over the long-term, we expect sales of exercise equipment and other hardlines product to be amplified on the 2Q20 print," writes analyst Sam Poser.

Looking ahead, Poser says DKS is positioned to benefit from competitor bankruptcies/store closures, a primarily off-mall store fleet where traffic has been faster to return to pre-crisis levels vs. mall-based retailers and a more developed e-commerce business.

Susquehanna has a Positive rating on Dick's and price target of $59 (12X the FY21 EPS estimate).