The company last night announced a strategic collaboration with KKR's Ascensia Diabetes Care to maximize the value of its Eversense product globally.

Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS) will remain focused on product development and manufacturing, while Ascensia will assume sales, marketing, market access, patient and provider onboarding, and customer support duties.

As part of the deal, Senseonics will issue $35M of senior secured convertible notes to Ascensia's parent company, with an agreement for another $15M once Eversense gets U.S. approval.

BTIG upgrades to Buy, noting the Swiss-based Ascensia sells its blood glucose monitoring devices to more than 10M patients in 25 countries. "This is a more positive resolution than we anticipated."

"The Comeback Kids," goes the title of Stifel's reaction. "In our view, today's announcements... provide SENS an opportunity (and capital) to decouple from the challenges of commercial execution."

The timeline calls for SENS to submit its 180-day Eversense product to the FDA for approval in Q3.