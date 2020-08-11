Kroger (NYSE:KR) says it will expand its Kroger Ship program to offer an extended ship-to-home assortment through a marketplace offering of third-party sellers.

"Our customers are increasingly turning to our e-commerce solutions provided at Kroger.com for their grocery and household essential needs. To better serve our customers, we're continuing to invest in technology that enables us to expand our digital services to deliver anything, anytime, anywhere," says Kroger VP Jody Kalmbach.

Kroger Ship will offer customers an extended aisle of products made available through marketplace partners. Initially, more than 50K additional items will be available to customers across multiple categories, including natural and organic, international food, specialty items, housewares and toys.

Kroger says its strategic investments in e-commerce technology and channels over the past two and half years under Restock Kroger have positioned the company to more effectively respond to the sustained, increased demand of delivery, pickup and ship-to-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KR +0.31% premarket to $35.14.

Source: Press Release

Kroger's Quant Rating of 4.90 ranks 1st in the food retail sector and 5th out of 137 consumer staples stocks.