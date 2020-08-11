Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Q2 FFO per share of 60 cents per share dropped from 98 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding a financing expense credit in connection with Chandler Freehold in the most recent quarter, Q2 FFO was 39 cents.

Compares with consensus estimate of 47 cents.

Collected 58% of billings collected in June and 66% of billings collected in July.

Q2 total revenue of $178.6M trails the consensus estimate of $200.7M and declined from $228.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-center net operating income, excluding lease termination income, fell 23.1% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $141.1M slid from $211.9M a year ago.

Mall portfolio occupancy, including closed centers, was 91.3% at June 30, 2020 vs. 94.1% at June 30, 2019.

Majority of MAC's properties have resumed operations, except for two malls in New York City and nine indoor malls in California that were recently closed for a second time due to a statewide mandate.

MAC rises 1.5% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Macerich FFO beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (Aug. 11)