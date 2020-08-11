J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) +14% premarket after yesterday's Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue were up 2.7% y/y to $331.0M.

Revenue by segment: Cloud services, $167.1M (-1.2% y/y); Digital media, $163.9M (+6.9%).

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $139.6M compared to $95.4M for Q219; FCF increased 35.1% to $115.9M compared to $85.8M last year.

J2 ended the quarter with ~$711M in cash, cash equivalents.

J2 Global's board has approved a share repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company may purchase in the public market or in off-market transactions up to 10M shares through Aug. 6, 2025.

JCOM sees FY20 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.17-7.41 vs. a consensus of $6.96; sees FY20 revenues of $1.38-$1.4B vs. $1.38B consensus.

The average Wall Street and SA Author's rating is Bullish.

Previously: J2 Global EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)