Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) shares gain 5% pre-market following fiscal Q4 beats with strength in EPS and margins.

Revenue was down 9% in the quarter to $368.1M, beating estimates by about $18.4M. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beat by $0.35.

Revenue breakdown: Optical Communications, $330.3M (-8% Q/Q; -7% Y/Y); Lasers, $37.8M (-13% Q/Q; -21% Y/Y).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 24.8%, above the 18-21% guidance. Gross margin was 47.2%, up 830 bps on the year.

Lumentum had $1.6B in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

For Q1, LITE expects net revenue of $430-455M (consensus: $435.27M), operating margin of 28-30%, and EPS of $1.40-1.55, above the $1.33 consensus.

"Strong market demand and solid execution drove better than projected results across all financial metrics in our fourth quarter, especially gross margin and EPS. We head into fiscal 2021 with demand increasingly driven by new products and technologies, strengthened market positions, and an improving financial model with accruing benefits from acquisition synergies," says CEO Alan Lowe.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

