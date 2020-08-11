Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -1.3% pre-market after saying it will report a full-year loss, citing lower oil and chemical prices and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Africa-based company says it expects to report a loss per share of 146.75-148.15 rand ($8.30-$8.38) for the year ended June 30, including ZAR112B (~$6.3B) in writedowns related to its Lake Charles Chemicals project in Louisiana, compared with a profit of ZAR6.97 for the prior year.

After stripping out one-off items, Sasol sees headline loss per share between ZAR8.72-ZAR in the full year, compared with headline earnings of ZAR30.72/share a year ago.

Sasol says the rand price of Brent crude oil fell by 18% for the financial year and was coupled with softer global chemical and refining margins.

Sasol is expected to release its full-year results on Aug. 17.