American Express (NYSE:AXP) is in advanced talks to buy online small-business lender Kabbage, which is backed by investors including SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) Vision Fund, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The all-cash transaction, including retention payments, could value the lender at as much as $850M, the person said.

Already the largest provider of small-business credit cards in the U.S., American Express could bolster its lending to mom-and-pop shops with the acquisition of Kabbage.

AXP gains 2.0% in premarket trading.

Kabbage was most recently valued at more than $1B after SoftBank invested $250M into the firm in 2017.

The AXP deal could be announced as soon as this month, or talks could still fall apart, the person said.