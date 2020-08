Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) trades lower after providing a Q2 update.

The retailer says sales were up 2% in July including more than a 70% increase in sales from digital channels and an ~15% decline in stores sales. Total comparable sales flipped positive during the quarter.

BBBY also disclosed that it commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to $300M worth of senior notes using cash on hand. The company piled up cash in front of the pandemic.

